Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 703 new cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, there are 7,946 active cases in the state and 728 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases stands at 27.32 lakh in the state.

The bulletin said 1.01 lakh tests were conducted in the state in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

