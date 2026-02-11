Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): With Valentine's Day fast approaching, the export of roses from Tamil Nadu to various countries has gathered momentum. Krishnagiri district, particularly the regions of Thally and Hosur, continues to play a pivotal role in the State's flower export industry.

As global demand for fresh flowers rises ahead of February 14, large consignments of roses are being shipped daily from Thally and Hosur to several international destinations. These regions are known for cultivating world-class rose varieties such as Taj Mahal and Kohinoor, in vibrant colours including red, yellow, white, purple and several other shades.

In addition to roses, farmers in Krishnagiri district, particularly in Hosur, Thally, and Shoolagiri, cultivate flowers such as gerbera and carnation across thousands of acres. However, roses remain the most sought-after flower during the Valentine's Day season. With the day widely celebrated worldwide, lakhs of roses are being exported from the district to meet international demand.

In Agalakottai village near Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district, a flower grower and exporter, Bajuria, cultivates roses across 35 acres. The farm produces multiple rose varieties in different colours, which are harvested and exported specifically for the Valentine's Day market. Major export destinations include Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, European nations and several Arab countries.

Exporters say the flowers grown in this region fetch good prices in international markets due to their superior quality and longer shelf life. As a result, overseas buyers are placing bulk orders well in advance of the festive season.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department noted that the State government has been extending various forms of support to flower cultivators, including infrastructure and technical assistance, to strengthen the floriculture sector.

Suresh, Assistant Horticulture Officer, Thally Block, stated that demand for roses increases sharply during this period every year, and farmers have increased production accordingly to meet export requirements.

Bajuria, Managing Director and Rose Exporter from Agalakottai, Thally Block, said that Valentine's Day accounts for a significant share of their annual exports, and this year, orders from Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East have been encouraging.

With steady international demand and government support, Krishnagiri district continues to blossom as one of Tamil Nadu's leading hubs for floriculture exports. (ANI)

