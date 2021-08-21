Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw new 1,652 cases of COVID-19 and 23 fatalities, the Health Department said. With these, the total number of the infected were 25,99,255 and deaths 34,686 till date, the department said.

Recoveries were lesser than the fresh infections with 1,859 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,45,178 leaving 19,391 active infections, a bulletin said.

A total of 1,59,213 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of specimens examined to 4,07,50,790 till date.

Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode reported most of the new cases with 205, 183 and 152 cases respectively. Ramanathapuram recorded the lowest with three cases, the bulletin said. Twentynine districts reported new cases in double-digits while there were no deaths in 24 districts for the day.

Among the 23 fatalities reported today, 19 died in government hospitals and four in private facilities. Five of the dead had no co-morbidity or pre-existing illness. Earlier in the day, the State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian received medical equipment worth Rs 2.36 crore from a Foundation and they would be handed over to six government hospitals and nine primary healthcare centres, a press release said.

