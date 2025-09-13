Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Saturday began his statewide electoral campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in the Tiruchirappalli district.

His statewide tour will cover all districts, and he will be holding a series of meetings with people.

TVK cadres and Vijay's supporters gathered in large numbers in Trichy.

Ahead of his rally, a TVK supporter had expressed confidence in Vijay's win in the upcoming elections.

The TVK supporter told ANI, "We are seeing such a great celebrity (Vijay) for the first time in the city...We are very happy and we are waiting for the 2026 election. He should definitely win. We want a leader who understands youth. He should be the CM, and he will be the CM. We will all support him."

The city has been adorned with banners and flags featuring the cine-star turned politician.

Earlier, Party General Secretary Anand issued a statement outlining key guidelines for party cadres and the public to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the tour.

The statement emphasised that cadres should not follow Vijay's vehicle on two-wheelers or other vehicles, and vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, elderly persons, school children, differently-abled individuals, and those with health issues, were requested to avoid attending the gatherings in person and instead watch the events live from home.

Other instructions included avoiding bursting firecrackers or grand reception arrangements and parking vehicles without obstructing traffic or causing inconvenience to the public.

It also stated the importance of maintaining discipline, law, and order, refraining from any offensive speech or behaviour, and respecting safety zones around government/private buildings, EB posts, transformers, and statues. Ensuring a smooth passage for ambulances, students, women, elderly persons, and the general public during the events, as well as dispersing peacefully once the meeting concludes, is also included in the instructions.

Additionally, following the High Court's directive not to erect unauthorised banners, arches, or flagpoles on highways or public roads is also included in the instructions.

"Party cadres and the public must strictly follow these guidelines to ensure the success of our leader's people's tour and extend full cooperation to the district organisers," Anand said. (ANI)

