Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 4 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay participated in the second phase of a student felicitation ceremony at the 'Four Points' hotel in Mamallapuram, Chengalpattu district, to honour top-performing students in the 10th and 12th standard public examinations.

TVK organised the event, during which Vijay presented cash prizes, certificates, and gifts to students from 84 constituencies who secured the top three ranks in their board exams.

This marks the third edition of the annual ceremony, which has been held for the past two years to recognise academic excellence in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The first phase of this year's event occurred on May 30, 2025, where Vijay honoured over 600 students from 88 constituencies across 18 districts.

Expressing her joy, Kaivasri, a student from Thanjavur, said, "My name is Kaivasri. I came from Tanjavur. In the paper, I got 494 out of 500. I was very excited to see Vijay Sir give this award. I can't express my happiness in words. It was such a precious moment that I can't express how lucky I am to have received the award from him. He is so motivated, everyone!"

Another student, Shreeharni from Trivandrum district, shared, "I'm Shreeharni from Trivandrum district. I scored 491 in the 10th exam. We are the biggest fans of Thalapathy Vijay Sir. His programme was very wonderful and useful for children. I will try my best to score more good marks in Class 12th too -- and become State 1st."

Kasturi, a student from Panagudi village in Tirunelveli district, added, "A good evening, everyone. I am Kasturi from Tirunelveli district, Panagudi village. I am very proud to have received the award from Thalapathy Vijay. It was a pleasure, and this event will be the most memorable in my life. It means a lot to everyone, and I thank Vijay Sir for this moment, for encouraging the students and giving them such opportunities. No other political parties will support education this way. This is a manner... So, thank you, Vijay Sir, for appreciating students. We want him to continue this forever. I want other political parties to be like this also. And thank you, Vijay Sir, for giving this opportunity."

The ceremony highlights TVK's commitment to encouraging academic excellence, with students lauding Vijay's initiative.(ANI)

