Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): A NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) aspirants has ended his life using his father's licence revolver allegedly after getting disappointed with his performance post answer key evaluation in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the provisional answer key for NEET 2025 on June 3 and after evaluating the response, the aspirant died by suicide on the same day. He was a resident of Shatabdipuram locality under the jurisdiction of Maharajpura police station in the district and he passed the class 12 exam this year.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, sent the body for postmortem and started investigation into the matter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Dharmvir Singh told ANI, "Yesterday, a matter was reported in Maharajpura police station in the district that there was a class 12th student who also took the NEET exam 2025. The family told us that answer key of NEET exam was released yesterday. Probably his performance was not satisfactory and he took this step out of disappointment. He used his father's license revolver to commit suicide."

"These are the facts reported by the family members into the matter so far though the forensic team also reached the spot. Further investigation into the matter is being done to ascertain what could be the reasons and circumstances behind it. The student passed the class 12 th exam this year," he added. (ANI)

