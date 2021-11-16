Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Two cases of Swine Flu have been reported in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday.

As per Coimbatore Corporation's press release, both patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The district administration has issued an advisory for the public and has made the wearing of face masks compulsory. (ANI)

