Lucknow, Nov 16: In a shocking incident, a ten-month-old baby girl was critically injured after being allegedly raped by a domestic help.

The infant has been admitted to the King George's Medical University's (KGMU) paediatric surgery department. Doctors said that the baby's genitalia, including vagina and anal canal have been ruptured.

According to the police, the incident took place in Saadatganj locality on Sunday night. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Two Youths in Sambhal District; 1 Accused Arrested.

The girl's mother was in the kitchen when she heard the cries of her baby and rushed to the bedroom where she found the domestic help, Sunny, in an objectionable state. She confronted Sunny but he fled.

Station house officer (SHO), Saadatganj, Brijesh Kumar Yadav, said, "Later, on family's complaint, the accused was arrested on Monday and booked for rape, sexual assault and under POCSO Act."

Prof J.D. Rawat, head of paediatric surgery department, said, "The incident has caused damage to genitalia, including vagina and anal canal, but the child is conscious. However, there is some pain while urinating and during excretion, for which medication has begun. We have put her on antibiotics and are waiting for further assessment."

He said that because of the collection of faecal matter in the area, an infection has developed. "We will put her under anaesthesia for further examination and only after the infection subsides, if required, reconstructive surgery will be done," he added.

