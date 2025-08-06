Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 (ANI): A 33-year-old homemaker, Selva Brindha from Kattur in Tiruchirappalli district, has donated 300.17 litres of breast milk over a span of 22 months and helped in saving the lives of thousands of premature and sick newborn babies.

She has earned a

spot in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for being the record breast milk donor in India. While speaking to ANI, Selva Brindha said, "I have donated 300 litres of breast milk. I received entries in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for donating the maximum amount of breast milk by an individual in India."

"When my second child was born, she was admitted to the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 3 to 4 days due to neonatal jaundice. At that time, I was asked to pump my breast milk and feed my child. Excess milk was given to other NICU babies with my permission... At that time, I decided to donate breast milk," she told ANI.

She also requested that all new mothers donate breast milk and said, "Many preterm babies are admitted to the NICU due to health issues... Breast milk donation plays a vital role at this time..."

She started her donation journey with the help of the Amirtham Foundation, a group that supported her initiative and made it possible to reach neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the state. (ANI)

