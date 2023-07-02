Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Har Ghar Jal Yojana of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh has reached a significant milestone by surpassing the 50 per cent mark in providing clean tap water to rural households, Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday.

The Yogi government has provided water to a total of 1,33,25,752 rural families in Uttar Pradesh.

"So far, 7,99,54,512 villagers have benefited from this program in the state. Under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, the UP government's aim is to provide clean tap water to over 2.66 crore rural families in the state by 2024. The Government of India officials have congratulated the Yogi government for this remarkable feat as it moves rapidly towards achieving its target," the government said in a statement.

This remarkable achievement of the Yogi government includes provision of potable tap water to remote areas in nine districts of Bundelkhand and Vindhya. Under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, 11,78,927 rural families in seven districts of Bundelkhand now have access to clean drinking water through taps. Mahoba district tops the list of districts with 91.88 per cent of rural households receiving tap connections.

Additionally, in Vindhya, 4,74,244 rural families have benefited from the scheme. In the 27 districts of Purvanchal, tap water is reaching over 4.81 crore villagers from 80,26,883 rural families. Similarly, in the 26 districts of Western UP, 63,28,887 rural families have been provided with clean water through the Har Ghar Jal Yojana of Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department launched the "Ek Nal-Ek Ped" (One Tap, One Tree) campaign in the state in line with the Chief Minister's vision. This campaign, scheduled to run from July 1 to 7, aims to promote environmental conservation and sustainability.

The 'One tap one tree' campaign' involves distribution of a sapling each to the rural beneficiaries of Har Ghar Nal Yojana as well as its plantation by them and members of the Jal Samiti. It is notable that from July 1 to July 7, more than 5 lakh rural families in the state will participate in this initiative by planting trees in addition to receiving tap connections. (ANI)

