Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday lashed out at the BJP saying that targeting the Gandhi family is intrinsic to its politics.

The CM made this remark while being asked to respond to the statement of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in the habit of defaming the country and making uncharitable remarks about national politics on his overseas visits.

Also Read | Black Magic Kills Student in Hyderabad? Parents Suspect ‘Kshudra Pooja’ After Class 12th Student Hangs Self.

"The key to their brand of politics is to target the Gandhi family, especially Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. They took away his (Rahul's) MP post and had him vacate his official bungalow (in the national capital). Targeting Rahul Gandhi only goes to show that whatever he says is important and resonates with the people," Baghel said.

Further, targeting the Centre over its decision to increase the MSP (Minimum Support Price) of paddy, Baghel said the MSP was hiked to Rs 200 per quintal the last time but now it has been increased by just 7 per cent.

Also Read | Patna Shocker! Woman Stabs Husband’s Private Parts Two Days After Marriage in a Fit of Rage, Arrested.

In the last five years, the price of diesel, petrol, agricultural equipment, chemical fertiliser, and medicines have increased, the Chhattisgarh CM claimed.

Terming the Centre as anti-farmer, Baghel said, "There was hope that the increase (in MSP) will be to the tune of Rs 300 as the government had hiked it by Rs 200 last time."

On Union Minister Giriraj Singh daring the Congress to debate the MSP hike, the CM said he was up for the challenge.

Baghel also demanded an MSP hike as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)