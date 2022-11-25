Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) has committed to recruit 80 per cent of its workforce for its mobile components-manufacturing unit at Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Friday.

Also, the government would ensure that other industrial units in Tamil Nadu give preference to employ those from the State, he said.

The TEPL, a greenfield venture of the Tata group, with expertise in making precision components, had said the company was planning to add significant numbers to its existing 8,000-strong workforce. Recently, the TEPL said it had set a target to employ 80 per cent of its workforce for its manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri district.

As it gears up for commercial operations, the company had said the employees would be directly or indirectly employed and would be based in the district.

The facility on 500 acre at GMR industrial park is being set up at an investment of Rs 4,684 crore.

On complaints from certain sections that those from other States were being given preference in the recruitment drive for the Denkanikottai plant, Thennarasu said the company has till date given jobs to around 5,500 people based in Tamil Nadu.

"TEPL has committed to recruiting approximately 80 per cent of the required workforce from Tamil Nadu, when the commercial production commences. Senior government officials held a consultation with the company to ensure that the number of Tamil Nadu-based employees in the recruitment is increased," the Minister said in a release.

Following the TEPL plan, job fairs were held in various parts of the State from October 14 to November 24. A total of 7,559 people participated in the special recruitment camps and 1,993 were given jobs. "In Krishnagiri district alone, where the facility is located, out of 895 people who participated in the 3-day employment camps, 355 people were offered jobs. Also, the government will ensure that other industries located in Tamil Nadu also give preference to people of the State," Thennarasu said.

