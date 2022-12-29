Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will head the new Economic Advisory Council of Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday.

Also Read | #AlyssaHealy, #NatSciver Among Nominees for #ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the Legislative Council in Nagpur.

Also Read | United Furniture Layoffs: Owner David Belford, Who Abruptly Fired 2,700 Employees in Single Night, Calls Move 'Agonising'.

“To make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy, the state government is setting up an Economic Advisory Council, to be headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran," he said.

It will function as a private research organization with focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education, among others, Fadnavis added.

The government is also focusing on certain `aspirational' regions to enhance the state's human development index, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)