Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday virtually gave a clean chit to BJP leader Vinod Tawde, accused of distributing cash to influence voters, saying he didn't carry any money or involved in unlawful activities.

Fadnavis said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was trying to divert the attention of people after realising the imminent defeat in the November 20 assembly elections.

Regional outfit Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore to woo voters in Virar, a day before the Maharashtra assembly elections. Tawde has denied claims, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.

"Tawde is not guilty. He didn't carry any money or engage in any unlawful activity. No objectionable items were found with him. Tawde's visit was solely to meet with our party workers," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

"It is like a cover firing. As the MVA is staring at a defeat in tomorrow's polling, they are trying to shift the attention (of people)," Fadnavis alleged.

Police on Tuesday registered two FIRs against Tawde, BJP candidate Rajan Naik and others in connection with the alleged distribution of cash at a hotel in Palghar.

The cases were registered at the Tulinj police station for alleged violation of the election code of conduct in place for the November 20 assembly elections, police said.

