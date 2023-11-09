Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena on Thursday resolved to move together and the joint manifesto committees of both parties will be meeting on November 13.

Briefing media persons here after the meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the TDP and the Jana Sena, TDP state president Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, said that the prime target of both parties is to get rid of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, whom he termed 'Saturn'.

Revealing that both parties will hold cordial meetings in all the Assembly segments on November 14, 15 and 16, Atchen Naidu said the details of the meetings will soon be finalised.

The JAC meeting held at a five-star hotel in Vijayawada was chaired by the TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh and the Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman, Nadendla Manohar.

The meeting was attended by members of the JAC and senior leaders of both parties. Lokesh and Nadendla Manohar were also present at the media briefing.

Atchen Naidu said that the manifesto committee of the TDP-Jana Sena combine will be held on November 13. After including the points suggested by the Jana Sena, the combine will move ahead on organising the 'Bhavishyathuku Guarantee' (Guarantee for Future) programme in the state from November 17, he added.

Stating that this is the second JAC meeting as the first meeting was held at Rajamahendravaram on October 23, the TDP state president said that from now on regular meetings will be conducted every 15 days.

The venue for the coming meeting will be the Jana Sena party office, while the next meeting will be held at the TDP headquarters, he said.

Disclosing the decisions taken at Thursday's meeting, Atchen Naidu said that both parties decided to work together from the village to the state level. The former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, will actively participate in these programmes once Chandrababu Naidu gets bail, Atchen Naidu said.

Stating that meetings have recently been held on both parties taking the combined districts as units, he said that the TDP is already organising the campaign in the name of the Bhavishaythuku Guarantee.

"Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar suggested certain points to be included in the manifesto and they will also be included in the Bhavishaythuku Guarantee programme too," he said.

The manifesto committee will have three members each from both parties, while the former minister and TDP politburo member, Yanamala Ramakishnudu will head the TDP panel, Atchen Naidu noted.

Maintaining that the state is reeling under severe drought conditions that the state has never witnessed, Atchen Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, claims that there is no drought situation in the state and the farmers are happy.

"We will formulate a joint action plan on this and will fight together till justice is done to the farming community. Also, the insurance amount to the farmers should be paid by the State Government as the instalment dues are not cleared for the insurance companies," the TDP State president said.

Spurious liquor is claiming several lives, while the steep hike in power tariffs, the hike in essential commodities and large-scale irregularities in marketing the sand are haunting the common man while there are no proper welfare schemes for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, he said.

This apart, the atrocities in these communities are on the rise, Atchen Naidu said, adding that the TDP-Jana Sena combine will try to bring awareness among the people on all these issues. There are several irregularities identified in the voter lists and both parties will work together to resolve this issue, Atchen Naidu said.

The ruling dispensation is foisting false cases against the TDP and Jana Sena activists, as the party leaders are well aware that their party will get defeated whenever elections are held, he remarked.

Revealing that legal recourse will be taken to fight against the cases filed by the state government on both parties' activists, Atchen Naidu said that the present government has totally undermined the local bodies.

The funds released by the Centre have been completely diverted, he said, adding that the Disha App is a bogus one.

The meeting also focused on the problems faced by the employees. Atchen Naidu said that the JAC will certainly fight for the employees. In every aspect, including calling on the Governor, visiting New Delhi to submit any representation to the Centre or meeting the officials of the Election Commission, both parties will go together, Atchen Naidu said.

Noting that the Yuva Galam pada yatra undertaken by Lokesh has received tremendous response, particularly from the youth, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu said that the youth is getting demoralised under the YSRCP rule.

The TDP State unit president is confident that no issues will arise between the two parties and they will take up the poor condition of roads in the state on November 18 and 19.

Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu said that Thursday's JAC meeting did not discuss seat-sharing. (ANI)

