Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA Tangirala Saumya has demanded debt waiver for farmers.

She visited Krishna District Central Cooperative Bank Peddapuram branch in Veerulapadu Mandal of Krishna district and submitted a memorandum to the branch manager of the bank.

Speaking on the occasion she said farmers in the state are facing a severe crisis. She also sought a zero-interest loan scheme for farmers.

"Heavy rains have damaged standing crops now. Prior to that, some farmers could not get crops as they had no money for investment. Farmers are not in a position to pay either interest or debts taken."

"Cotton farmers are facing problems as their last year's produce is not yet sold out. Subabul farmers are waiting for MSP as promised by the local MLA and that has not materialised yet," Saumya added.

The former MLA demanded that the YSRCP government should immediately implement the debt waiver scheme for farmers, procure yield from farmers and pay MSP to them.

"Then only, justice will be done to the farmers," she said. (ANI)

