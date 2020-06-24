Hyderabad, June 24: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam became the youngest and only Telugu MP to receive Sansad Ratna Awards 2020. As per the party press release, he would be given the Jury Committee Special Award for 'overall qualitative performance and individual efforts.'

Reacting to this news, Rammohan Naidu said, "I am feeling honoured to be receiving this award alongside senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule. I dedicate this award to the people of Srikakulam, they kept faith in him and re-elected me. This award increases the responsibility on me and that I will continue raising important issues in Srikakulam and Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha." Sansad Ratna Awards 2020: Shashi Tharoor, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, Supriya Sule Among 10 MPs to Be Conferred With Prestigious Award.

Other MPs who have been recognised are Shashi Tharoor (Kerala), Dr Nishikant Dubey (Jharkhand), and Ajay Misra (UP). Across India, 8 MPs from Lok Sabha and 2 MPs from Rajya Sabha were recognized through these awards for their performance in the year 2019-20.

Senior leaders such as Supriya Sule were among the winners. The awardees were selected by a three-member Jury Committee chaired by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

Sansad Ratna Awards were begun in 2010 inspired by Dr Abdul Kalam. According to K. Srinivasan, Chairman of the Prime Point Foundation and Sansad Ratna Awards Committee, the date of the awards presentation event will be announced later once normalcy comes back after COVID-19 pandemic.

