New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): YSR Congress Party MP M Gurumoorthy said the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was once again dragging Lord Venkateswara into political controversy to serve its own interests, even after the issue was clearly settled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

He said that, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, a SIT was constituted under the CBI, which categorically concluded that no animal fat was used in the Tirupati laddu. However, he said the TDP leadership could not accept this finding because it contradicted their false allegations.

The MP said it was unfortunate that the TDP decided to push for another enquiry committee on the pretext that the report had not come as expected. He alleged that this move was part of the so-called "Red Book" politics and questioned what the TDP hoped to achieve by repeatedly reopening a settled matter.

He further said that an officer, Anil Kumar Singhal, was transferred only because the report did not suit the ruling party. Gurumoorthy urged the TDP to put an end to this political drama and focus instead on the development of the state.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSRCP over the alleged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu preparation controversy, saying his allegations of the use of adulterated ghee were backed by a National Dairy Development Board report.

Chandrababu Naidu cornered the opposition, saying they are "attacking him" to cover up the laddu controversy.

"A report has come regarding the Tirumala laddu controversy. We are taking steps to protect the sanctity of Tirumala. The NDDRB report has arrived. It stated that the laddu was adulterated. Even after this, a SIT was formed to submit another report, and they have reached the point of making allegations against me again," he said.

"Although I could enter through the Maha Dwaram, I go for the darshan of the Lord simply as a common devotee. They committed wrongdoing and a great sin, and now they are attacking me again to cover it up. Even Lord Sri Venkateswara is being politicised," he added.

This comes after YSRCP leaders rejected the allegations, asserting that claims of animal fat being used were baseless and politically motivated. (ANI)

