Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): The former minister of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) KS Jawahar slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government (YSR Congress Party), on Sunday, for allegedly seeking revenge against the teachers who held a protest against the government during the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) agitation.

"The government denied summer holidays only out of vengeance against the teachers as they held massive protest dharna during the PRC agitation," said Jawahar.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Leave For US For Follow-Up Medical Treatment.

According to an official statement, he also said that the Reddy rule victimised teachers leading to several deaths during the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, some more teachers would be sacrificed by running schools during hot summer days.

Jawahar deplored that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed to have an inherent negative attitude towards the education system. The new education policy created a lot of confusion on the one hand and the policy on the English medium caused huge uncertainty on the other hand.

Also Read | National Panchayati Raj Day 2022: Panchayats Are Pillars of Indian Democracy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

As per the statement, the TDP leader asked why the Government ignored the best available schools.

"The foreign education programme was totally neglected. Vidya Deevena was limited to just two years. The Government took away funds from the PF accounts. The promise of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) cancellation was thrown into the dustbin," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)