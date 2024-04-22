Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 22 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party's candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha seat Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has declared family assets worth nearly Rs 5,785 crore-movable and immovable- making him perhaps the richest contestant in the current polls in Andhra Pradesh.

According to an affidavit filed by him, his individual assets stood at Rs 2,448.72 crore while his wife has Rs 2,343.78 crore and children have nearly Rs 1,000 crore. However, the family has a liability of Rs 1,138 crore to JP Morgan Chase Bank of USA in the form of Line of Credit.

Also Read | Amroha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sitting MP Kunwar Danish Ali in Electoral Fray Against BJP’s Kanwar Singh Tanwar.

In a joint filing with his wife, he declared Rs 605.57 crore as per US Tax Cycle Year January 2022 to December 2022 in that country.

He has investments and shares in several US-based firms.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station While Playing, Dies.

Chandrasekhar is a medical doctor. He finished his MBBS at NTR University of Health Sciences Vijayawada in 1999 and did MD (Internal Medicine) from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania in 2005.

Chnadrasekhar will take on YSR Congress Party's K Venkata Rosaiah in the elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)