Mumbai, April 22: In a heart-wrenching incident, a six-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into an eight-foot-deep pit while playing near a railway station in Mahatma Phule Nagar in Mumbai's Mankhurd on Sunday, April 21. The pit had been dug by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC) as part of metro construction work.

According to the Free Press Journal report, the deceased boy was identified as Ayush Rajesh Segokar. Ayush had gone away from his residential area while playing with friends and tragically fell into the unprotected pit. Commuters who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP). Despite their efforts to rescue him, Ayush was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Maharashtra Shocker: One-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling off His Third-Floor Balcony in Naigaon, Post-Mortem Report Reveals 'Accident' As Nature of Death.

The absence of workers on a Sunday meant no supervision or safety measures were in place around the pit. Shockingly, it lacked any protective fencing. As a result, the authorities booked the supervisor and engineer responsible for the ongoing work. Mumbai Shocker: Addicted to Games, Teenager Dies by Suicide After Father Takes Away His Mobile in Malad’s Malwani.

Ayush lived with his parents and a sister in Mahatma Phule Nagar. His father worked as a peon in a hospital, while his mother was a homemaker. The MRVC, which contracted the construction work, will likely face scrutiny regarding safety protocols. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

