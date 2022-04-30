Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday condemned the assault on an old man in Andhra Pradesh's Tadepalli.

Lokesh, in a statement, said that the incident is "highly condemnable" adding that the offences were making the lives of common people "miserable" in the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

The TDP MLC alleged that a staff member of a channel attacked the old man, his family members and women over a property dispute at Polakampadu in Tadepalli limits.

He further alleged that the member of the channel interfered in the civil dispute and attacked the victim, Koteswara Rao, for not vacating the disputed site in Polakampadu. "He brought a JCB to remove the old man's belongings from his own site," Lokesh claimed.

The TDP leader released a purported video of the incident on his Twitter handle.

Lokesh, in a separate statement, condemned the alleged rape and burning alive of a girl at Bethanapalli village in Denkada mandal of Vizianagaram district. The offenders molested and then used petrol to set the girl ablaze, he claimed.

Slamming Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over such incidents, Lokesh asked how was he sleeping "peacefully in his Tadepalli palace when such ghastly incidents were taking place every day."

"It was unpardonable that the Chief Minister did not yet respond to the brutal incident in which the girl was torched beyond recognition. The TDP MLC demanded that the Chief Minister should wake up from his sleep and take steps for nabbing and punishing the culprits with a death sentence," he said. (ANI)

