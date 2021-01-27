Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 27 (ANI): Demanding equal salary as that of permanent teachers, an association of teachers forum including part-time teachers staged a protest outside West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday.

Several teachers climbed the gate of state Assembly to put up their banner on the top.

Kolkata police tried to pacify the teachers and later detained some protesters to maintain law and order. (ANI)

