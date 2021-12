Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): A case of molestation was registered against two school teachers for allegedly molesting a high school girl student, said a police official on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Yadav said, "The police were informed that a girl had gone to an academy for practicals. A case of molestation was reported against the two school teachers in the police station. An FIR has been registered."

Also Read | Redmi Note 11T 5G First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon, Check Offers Here.

The SSP informed that five teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

"Five teams that include teams from crime branch as well, have been constituted for the arrest of the two teachers. Both of the accused will be arrested soon," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | Pune: Duo Arrested on Charge of Abduction in Dhanori, Search On for 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)