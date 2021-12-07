Redmi Note 11T 5G is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in India last week as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was launched in China in October. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and select retail stores. The device will be offered with up to Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI, flat Rs 600 cashback via MobiKwik, up to Rs 1,500 discount on accessories on the purchase of any smartphone on the Xiaomi India website. Redmi Note 11T 5G With 50MP Primary Camera Launched in India, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Redmi Note 11T 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G (Photo Credits: Redmi)

𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰, 𝟏𝟐 𝐍𝐨𝐨𝐧. 🔊Catch the #NextGenRacer Rev loudly with its DUAL SPEAKER setup. 🎙️No limit to what you can achieve with #RedmiNote11T5G's DUAL MIC setup. Starts @ just ₹ 14,999 🤑 🛒https://t.co/rpl58b1RKt pic.twitter.com/V3UuhVcYuG — Redmi India - #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) December 6, 2021

For photography, the device features a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 operating system and comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W in-box charger. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE and 5G. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

