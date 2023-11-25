Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School teachers staged a hunger strike at Salem Fort grounds demanding to remove the parity in the pay scale of post-graduate teachers.

The hunger strike is going on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Postgraduate Teachers' Association, emphasizing 10 demands including reducing the working hours to 2.30 pm, enacting a work safety law for teachers, demanding the cancellation of the XI Board Examination, and equal pay for equal work.

More than two hundred teachers participated in this protest which was led by the Teachers Association district president. (ANI)

