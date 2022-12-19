Bengaluru, Dec 19 (PTI) A team of Central investigation agencies, including the CBI, on Monday inquired with the staff of the National Education Foundation belonging to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar.

Also Read | Cyber Crime: Bavdhan Woman Falls Prey to Power Bill Update Fraud, Loses Rs 43,000 After Installing Data-Stealing App.

The inquiry was a part of a case, which is being probed, but no searches or raids were carried out, sources in the CBI said.

Also Read | Google Brings End-to-End Encryption on Gmail for Enterprise Beta Users; Find Out Who Can Apply and How To Activate It.

The Congress leader, who is also an MLA from Kanakapura, told reporters in Belagavi that the officers visited the NEF here and inquired with its staff. He, however, said he was unaware of the reason behind the visit.

“I don't know why they went there. I just know that they came and met our trustees and staff. I have no clue what they inquired with them,” he said.

According to him, there were no cases against the NEF Trust. He added that he would face the situation.

The Congress leader has been facing a money-laundering charge.

Meanwhile, sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation said it was neither a raid nor a search.

"Already, a case has been registered. So it's just part of that inquiry but no searches or raids were carried out," a source told PTI.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he has no clue about the background behind the visit of the officials of the central agency.

He, however, maintained that the questioning should not be seen as politically motivated because the Enforcement Directorate had raided him in the past when there were no elections around.

Jnanendra also said the BJP did not require to use the Central agencies for political gains.

"There is no need for BJP in this country to conduct raids for political gain," the Home Minister said.

The team visited the NEF while the winter session of the Assembly is on in Belagavi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)