Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Tech Mahindra is rolling-out phase-wise testing for its third-party vendors, employees, customer and partner ecosystem. The company is arranging the COVID -19 testing of around 20,000 third-party vendors including people working in pantry, sanitation and security amongst others, informed Harshvendra Soin.

In an interview to ANI through video conferencing, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing Harshvendra Soin said that all the testing cost will be borne by the company. These tests are being done across all India offices, reiterating Tech Mahindra's belief of 'Wellness before Business' and underscoring its commitment towards not only its employees but the entire people ecosystem.

He further said that the company also plans to extend the testing facility via Ashvin - Doctor Consultation App to its employees who are part of the critical projects and are currently attending offices. The testing device has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is compliant with all government-mandated regulations, information and guidelines.

He added that only 8 to 10 percent employees are working from offices, rest are working from home. He further expects 25-30 percent employees to continue working from home in the post-Covid world.

He further highlighted that company has decided to cut the variable pay of senior management in order to absorb the impact of COVID-19 but the good thing is that variable pay of 80,000-90,000 employees of the lower band will not be stopped. Soin also committed that Tech Mahindra will absorb campus placement as committed earlier. (ANI)

