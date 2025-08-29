New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday reported that a technical issue on the Yellow Line has been resolved, said an official.

"Yellow Line Update The technical issue has been rectified. There might be some bunching of trains for some time. The services will be normal shortly."read a post on X by the DMRC.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) raised passenger fares for Delhi Metro services, effective from Monday, with the hike ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 depending on the distance traveled.

The fare for the Airport Express Line was increased by Rs 1 to Rs 5.

According to DMRC, the base fare to travel on the Delhi Metro was raised from Rs 10 to Rs 11.

Sharing an X post, DMRC stated, "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 only depending on the distance of travel (up to Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line)."

As per DMRC, the revised fare for a distance between 0-2 km was Rs 11 compared to the previous Rs 10; for 2-5 km it was Rs 21; for 5-12 km, Rs 32; for 12-21 km, Rs 43; for 21-32 km, Rs 54; and for distances over 32 km, the fare stood at Rs 64.

On national holidays and Sundays, the revised fare for 0-5 km was Rs 11 compared to the earlier Rs 10; for 5-12 km, it was Rs 21; for 12-21 km, Rs 32; for 21-32 km, Rs 43; and for distances over 32 km, the fare became Rs 54.

The base fare for travelling on the Delhi Metro had previously been raised from Rs 8 to Rs 10 in 2017, with the maximum fare beyond 32 km increased to Rs 50. (ANI)

