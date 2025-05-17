Thane, May 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a four-year-old girl at a housing complex in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old accused allegedly kidnapped the child from a housing complex in the Vashi area on Thursday and was caught by residents, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Bringing Respite From Humidity; IMD Predicts Continued Rainfall in Several Parts of India (Watch Videos).

He said the girl was playing near her house in the complex around 8 pm when the accused took her away and allegedly molested her.

Alert residents caught him and handed him over to the police, he said.

Also Read | Una Accident: 26 Injured in Himachal Pradesh As Tempo Overturns While Trying To Avoid Hitting Another Vehicle.

The official said a case has been registered under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)