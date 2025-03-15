Nagpur, Mar 15 (PTI) A teenager was killed and three others, including his elder sister, were injured after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in fell from a flyover near Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near the Butibori T-point area on Wardha Road on Friday afternoon.

Saksham Vijay Bafna (19), who was at the wheel, mistakenly took the wrong flyover towards Chandrapur instead of Nagpur, but lost control of the vehicle when he tried to course-correct, an official said.

The vehicle jumped over the side wall of the flyover and fell 20 feet below, crashing into trees before hitting the ground, the official said.

Arinjay Abhijit Shrawane (18), who was in the SUV, died on the spot. The other occupants, including his sister Akshata (22), Bafna and Manas Shailendra Badani (22), suffered injuries.

Police said Akshata was grievously injured and admitted to a hospital. The siblings are from Wardha, while the other two injured youths are from Nagpur, they added.

