Jaunpur (UP), May 29 (PTI) A teenage girl and her brother were killed when a car crashed into their motorbike near a village here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Kabeli village on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, following which Shivani (18)and her brother Shivam Gautam (20) were killed on the spot, Additional SP (Rural) Shailendra Singh said.

The duo's bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and a probe is underway, the SP added.

