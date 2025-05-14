New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth and his father were arrested from the Kabir Nagar area in northeast Delhi in connection with a knife attack, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Shehzad, 55, and his son Mohammad Saqib.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Monday about a man being attacked with a knife in Kabir Nagar.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that the injured, a 42-year-old Nasir, had been rushed to GTB Hospital with a deep cut on his throat.

Nasir lives in the same colony as his attackers do, near Hamza Masjid.

During their investigation, police found a knife and a shirt, both stained with blood, at the spot.

CCTV footage and information gleaned from local sources revealed that Saqib, a barber by profession, had an altercation with Nasir before the attack.

Saqib called his father, and together they attacked Nasir with a knife and razor, police said.

