New Delhi, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India's strides in the world of semiconductors continue after the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 3,706 crore semiconductor plant in Uttar Pradesh. In a post on X, the prime minister said, "India's strides in the world of semiconductors continue! Today's Cabinet decision regarding the establishment of a semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh will boost growth and innovation. It will create innumerable opportunities for the youth as well." PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Soldiers at Adampur Airbase After India’s Successful Operation Sindoor, Says ‘India Is Eternally Grateful to Our Armed Forces’ (See Pics).

The plant will be built at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district by the HCL-Foxconn joint venture to manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops and automobiles. It will have the capacity to handle 20,000 wafers per month, and produce 3.6 crore chips a month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing the media on the Cabinet decision.

