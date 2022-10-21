Patna, Oct 21 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took an indirect dig at the 'Rozgar Mela', scheduled for launch a day later when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give away appointment letters to 75,000 job aspirants.

Yadav claimed that a head start has been made in the direction of job creation in the state and the national event would be "merely an imitation" (nakal) of the initiative in Bihar.

"There are some jumlebaaz (rhetoricians) who hoodwinked people with false promises of two crore jobs every year and Rs 15 lakh in every bank account," said Yadav, at a function where appointment letters were given away to nearly 9,500 health department appointees, in addition to launch of projects worth more than Rs 200 crore.

Speaking in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, among others, Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, said, "We promised 10 lakh jobs and the CM is guiding us in achieving the target. In the health department alone, we are going to provide 1.5 lakh jobs."

He also claimed that there would be recruitments in other departments, including home, as well.

"But it is not we who get publicity. The limelight is for those who are doing our nakal. I wonder what great difference mere 75,000 jobs are going to make in a nation of 100 crore people," said Yadav, taking care not to mention any leader, party or event by name.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Rozgar Mela', a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via video conference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PMO said on Thursday.

"So much is being said about us. We are providing jobs to the unemployed. Is this jungle raj? Be that as it may, we are not going to be disheartened and will keep working on our promises", said the RJD leader, in an indirect reference to BJP's allegation of deterioration in law and order in the state.

