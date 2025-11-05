Patna (Bihar) [India], November 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday extended his warm wishes to the people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti."

Responding to questions about the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Santosh Sahani pulling out of the electoral race, the RJD leader said, "This is their decision, and we are not different", without elaborating further.

Sahani, the VIP nominee from the Gaura Bauram seat in Darbhanga district, withdrew his nomination for the Bihar Assembly elections and announced support for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Afzal Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that this election will be one to usher in change in the state as the party has addressed fundamental issues.

"My assessment is that this election is about change, and I believe this is the first time since 1952 that fundamental issues have been discussed... Their impact will become clear in the results, whether it's Phase One or Phase Two. The cumulative impact will be visible on November 14th," he said.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted on November 6 (Thursday). The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

