Prayagraj, November 5: In an unfortunate incident, at least four passengers were run over by the Netaji Express (Train No. 12311) at Chunar station in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The tragedy took place when a bunch of passengers got off the wrong side of the platform and attempted to cross the main line, despite a Foot Over Bridge being present. Uttar Pradesh Train Accident: 3-4 Passengers Run Over by Netaji Express 12311 at Chunar Railway Station After Getting Off Chopan-Prayagraj Express Train From Wrong Side.

The incident happened at the Chunar Railway Station at nearly 9.30 am today. Train number 13309 (Chopan - Praygraj Express) arrived at Chunar Railway Station's platform 4. Some passengers got down wrong side and attempted to trespass from main line. Train no 12311 (Netaji… https://t.co/dhdsRZlJrJ pic.twitter.com/UNAyQ490uM — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 5, 2025

The Indian Railways reported, "Train no 13309, Chopan - Prayagraj Express, arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers got down on the wrong side and were trespassing from the main line while Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311, Netaji Express was through from main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311, Netaji Express at Chunar Main." Further details are awaited.

