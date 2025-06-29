A disturbing video is going viral on social media showing a man collapsing and dying moments after hitting a six during a local cricket match in Firozpur’s Guru Har Sahai, Punjab. Reportedly, the incident occurred at the DAV School ground and was captured on a mobile phone. The deceased, identified as Harjit Singh, a carpenter by profession, is seen in the video briefly resting before suddenly clutching his chest and collapsing on the ground. Fellow players rushed to help and attempted CPR, but he could not be revived. By the time medical help arrived, Singh had passed away. Preliminary reports indicate he died of a sudden heart attack. Sudden Death: Man From Punjab's Ajnala Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Guatemala While Travelling to US Illegally.

Man Collapses, Dies During Cricket Match in Punjab (Viewer Discretion Required)

