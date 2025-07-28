In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, a man died while playing badminton in Hyderabad. The youth allegedly suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the badminton court while playing the sport with his friends at Nagole Stadium. A disturbing video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows the deceased, Gundla Rakesh, playing badminton at Nagole stadium in Hyderabad when he suddenly collapses and dies after suffering a heart attack. It is also reported that doctors confirmed Rakesh's death upon reaching the hospital. He was employed at a private company in Hyderabad. Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Plastic Scrap Godown in New Babanagar Area; No Casualties Reported.

Man Dies of Heart Attack in Hyderabad

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

