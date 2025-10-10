Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 (ANI): Three senior leaders of the CPI (Maoist) surrendered and joined the mainstream in Telangana on Friday, an official statement from the Telangana Director General of Police's (DGP) Office said.

The surrender took place in the presence of the Director General of Police, Telangana

The leaders who renounced armed struggle include Kunkati Venkataiah, aged 52, Mogilicherla Venkatraju, aged 45 and Thodem Ganga, aged 42.

Kunkati Venkataiah was also known as Ramesh, Raghu, and Vikas and was a State Committee Member and Secretary/In-Charge of South Bastar DVC under the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. He was underground for 36 years.

Mogilicherla Venkatraju, also known as Raju, Erra Raju, Chandu, Chander, and Punnam Chander Satla Balaraju. He was a State Committee Member was underground for 35 years.

Thodem Ganga, also known as Gangavva and Sony, was also a State Committee Member and underground for 21 years.

As part of rehabilitation, each individual received a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh via Demand Draft and will be entitled to further benefits under the Telangana Government's rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres. The Telangana State Police emphasised that all benefits due under the rehabilitation policy will be extended promptly to help the leaders rebuild their lives with dignity and security.

The surrender is being seen as a moral victory for the comprehensive strategy adopted by the Telangana Police against the CPI (Maoist). Officials noted that the decision to surrender reflects growing ideological rifts and internal conflicts within the CPI (Maoist) leadership, committees, and formations.

Inspired by the efforts of the Telangana Police, a total of 412 underground cadres, including one Central Committee Member, four State Committee Members, two Divisional Committee Secretaries, eight Divisional Committee Members, and 35 Area Committee Members, renounced armed struggle and embraced a peaceful life in 2025 alone. Currently, 72 underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist) are native to Telangana, including eight of the 12 members of the Central Committee.

As of today, a total of 72 underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist) are natives of the state of Telangana. Out of the 12 CCMS (Central Committee Members) of the CPI (Maoist), eight are natives of Telangana State, the official informed.

The DGP of Telangana appealed to all underground Maoist cadres in the state to return to their native villages and contribute constructively to Telangana's development. The Telangana Police assured that the government will provide all necessary relief and support measures under rehabilitation schemes to enable surrendered Maoists to lead independent and dignified lives.

The Telangana State Police Department reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that all benefits due under the rehabilitation policy are extended to them promptly, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity and security. (ANI)

