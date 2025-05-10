Bharadri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): Telangana police said that 38 members belonging to the banned CPI (Maoist) Party surrendered before the Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem, on Saturday.

"38 Maoists of various cadres, i.e. Party Members- (02), Militia members - (16), VCMs (7), KAMS Members-06, CNM- 3 and GRDs-4 have decided to leave the path of Naxalism and lead a peaceful life with their family members have surrendered before the District Police today, after knowing about the welfare measures being taken up for the welfare of surrendered Maoists, and development and welfare activities for tribal (Adivasi) people which are being provided under "Operation Cheyutha" Programme by Bhadradri Kothagudem District Police, 81 BN & 141 BN of CRPF," SP Rohith Raju Bhadradri Kothagudem said.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor': Responded in Measured Fashion to Continued Pakistani Provocations, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Watch Video).

Accoridng to the state government, Various cadres of Maoists are giving up their weapons and choosing to surrender here as they have been attracted by the rehabilitation facilities being provided by the Telangana Government to surrendered Maoist members. Also, they realise that the Telangana Police department is working on behalf of the Telangana Government to ensure that they receive the rewards they deserve immediately after surrendering. Those who have surrendered are living a peaceful life with their family members while enjoying the facilities provided by the Telangana Government. So far, this year, many leaders and members who worked in various cadres of the banned Maoist party have surrendered before the police.

The state government said that this year till now, i.e., from January 2025, a total of 265 Maoist members working in various cadres in the banned Maoist party have surrendered before the Kothagudem Police, i.e., DVCM-01, ACMs-11, PMs-29, Militia Members-92, RPC Committee Members-33, DAKMs/KMSs-47, CNM Members-30 and GRDs-22.

Also Read | IMF Reimbursement to Pakistan Will Not Help in De-Escalation of Hostilities With India, Says Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

Accoding to the government, for some time now, the banned CPI Maoist party has lost support and trust among the tribal people and, along with its outdated ideology, is obstructing the development of the agency area and, believing that if the agency area is developed, they will not be able to survive. They are terrorising the innocent tribal people by planting landmines in the places where they regularly travel for eking out their livelihood. The tribal people are being terrorised and are facing a lot of difficulties due to the misdeeds of the Maoist party leaders. Some innocent tribals are being killed and tortured in the name of police informers by Maoists.

"We appeal to the party members who want to surrender and lead a normal life to contact their nearest police station or district higher officials, either through their family members or in person. The district police administration will always ensure that all kinds of benefits are available on behalf of the Government for the livelihood and rehabilitation of the surrendered party members," SP Rohith Raju said.

"If top Maoist leaders from the Telangana region wish to join mainstream (Jana Jeevanasravanti), the police department will work to immediately provide them with special cash rewards and other rehabilitation facilities," the SP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)