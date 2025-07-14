Hyderabad, Jul 14 (PTI) About 35 students of a state-run social welfare residential school for ST girls in Nalgonda district of Telangana complained of vomiting and other symptoms due to suspected food poisoning, a government official said on Monday.

They were treated at a hospital and all of them except five were discharged.

The health condition of the five girls was being monitored, but it was not serious, he said.

The girls were served fried 'alasandalu' (black-eyed peas) and chicken on Sunday evening and 'pulihora' (tamarind rice) for breakfast on Monday.

The 'alasandalu' should have been boiled instead of being fried, he said.

A medical camp was set up in the school to treat students if any of them develop any health issues, the official added.

