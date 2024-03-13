Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], March 13 (ANI): A case against Tehsildar and Joint Sub Registrar of Jammikunta Mandal, Karimnagar district on Wednesday has been registered for acquiring assets by indulging in corrupt and dubious means at her service.

The accused has been identified as Markala Rajani, Tahsildar and Joint Sub Registrar of Jammikunta Mandal.

As this is an offence punishable under section 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), preliminary searches were conducted at her house and other five various places belonging to her relatives, associates and benami houses, read an official statement.

During the searches property documents of open plots, and agricultural lands, were found.

Additionally, documents of advance payment agreements were found for the purchase of three properties in her name and in the names of her family members. The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value.

Furthermore, the ACB also found net cash, bank balance, gold ornaments, household articles and vehicles. The total assets are estimated to be about Rs 3.2 crore.

Further verification of additional assets is underway. (ANI)

