Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana registered 148 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to nearly 2.97 lakh while one related death pushed the toll to 1620.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 26, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 11, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on February 16.

The total number of cases stood at2,96,950while recoveries were at2,93,690.

The state has 1640 active cases and24,695samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 83.60 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.24 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.90 per cent, while it was 97.3 per cent in the country.

