Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI): Telangana reported 643 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.76 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,482, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 109, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (84) and Rangareddy (82), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 9.

As many as7,497 patients are under treatment and53,396 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 59.73 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.59 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.74 per cent, while it was 94.7 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

