Jammu and Kashmir, December 10: The fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections is taking place on Thursday. Over eight lakh voters will decide the fate of 299 candidates. The polling started from 7 am to 2 pm and will be held in 37 constituencies, 17 in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu division.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma further informed that besides DDC elections, polling will be conducted for panchayat bypolls in 58 posts of sarpanch and 218 vacant panch seats. Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Union Territory Witnesses Brisk Voting In First Polls Since Revocation of Article 370.

The counting will take place on December 22. Around 2,104 polling stations have been set up for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. 1,193 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive, 472 sensitive and 439 have been categorised as normal.

Voters arrive at the polling station to exercise their rights:

Jammu and Kashmir: Voters arrive at a polling station to exercise their voting rights during the fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory. Visuals from Khoon village in Udhampur district. pic.twitter.com/OGuPngV5D3 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Apart from being the first election since August 5, 2019, what makes these elections stand out is the formation of the Gupkar alliance ahead of the elections and the exchange of barbs between Gupkar leaders and BJP leaders ahead of the election.

