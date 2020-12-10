New Delhi, December 10: India reported 31,521 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. ON Thursday, country’s coronavirus tally jumped to 97,67,372. Since Wednesday morning, 412 people also lost their lives, taking the death toll to 1,41,772. The active cases in the country dropped by 6,616 as compared to the previous day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 3,72,293. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: All You Need to Know About 'World's First Approved Vaccine' to be Available For Use in UK.

In the past 24 hours, 37,725 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the deadly virus. Till now, 92,53,306 people have recovered from coronavirus, while one person has migrated to another country. At present, COVID-19 positive rate in India is 3.81 percent. India’s coronavirus recovery rate also improved to 94.74 percent. COVID-19 Vaccination: 59% Indians Sceptical About Coronavirus Vaccine, Won't Rush to Take it: Survey.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with over 18.59 lakh cases till date. Close to 48,000 people also succumbed to the virus in the western state of India. Over 72 per cent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat.

On Tuesday, the health ministry informed that 30 crore Indian population has been earmarked for the large-scale immunization of Covid-19 vaccine after the approval. The ministry stated that the national expert group on vaccine administration has recommended 30 crore Indians to receive the vaccine shots first. The figure includes one crore healthcare workers, two crore frontline workers and 27 crore general population falling in the priority groups set by an expert group.

