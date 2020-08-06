Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Telangana Bajrang Dal celebrated the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Temple in Hyderabad, Subash Chander, the co-convener of the Bajrang Dal said.

"492 years ago, in 1528, Babar's army attacked Ayodhya and demolished the Ram Temple and built a mosque on the site. Later, the Hindu community waged 76 wars. Now the Rama Janmabhoomi has finally come to the Hindu side in the case that has been going on in the court. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal has decided to celebrate Diwali festivities across the country today," Subash told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Couple to Death, Consumes Poison Later.

"The programme starts with the Yajna programme at 7 am and ends with the lighting of the lamp at 7 pm. Firecrackers will be set off and sweets will be distributed at the office. We will pray for the speedy construction of the magnificent temple without any hindrance," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Shrey Hospital Fire in Ahmedabad: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences to Bereaved Families After Blaze Kills 8 People, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Deceased's Kin.

The Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)