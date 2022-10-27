Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday approached the High Court praying to transfer the case of TRS MLAs' poaching allegation against the BJP to CBI or to constitute a special investigation team to carry out a fair probe into the matter.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy refuted the TRS MLAs' poaching allegations and said it shows the fear the TRS party is looming under.

He demanded the probe be conducted under sitting high court judges.

"This shows the fear the TRS party is looming under. What's BJP's connection with the three people Who said Rs 100 crores will be given? Will the TRS govt collapse if one MLA leaves? Everything was done through Pragathi Bhawan," said Reddy.

"I ask CM KC Rao what right does he have to criticize BJP? We'll not be scared. Such allegations don't impact us, the public is with Modi Ji. I demand a probe be conducted under sitting high court judges," he added.

FIR registered at Moinabad Police Station under the section of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act against three accused - Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar & Simhayaji Swamy - following a complaint of TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in connection with a Police raid at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy, Telangana yesterday.

In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati of Delhi and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad - both belonging to the BJP, met him and offered him to join BJP & offered him Rs 100 Crore. He also alleged that he was threatened with criminal cases and raids by ED/CBI if he doesn't join the BJP. (ANI)

