Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Thursday 6 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was released on Wednesday from Karimnagar Jail after being granted bail by the High Court.

The state BJP chief was arrested by Karimnagar police on January 2 evening during a protest. He was then sent to 14-day judicial remand by the Karimnagar court on Monday.

The arrest came after Kumar was taken into custody by police for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules during a protest in Karimnagar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party general secretary Tarun Chugh had said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rule has misused the law in the state and added, "BJP will keep fighting the brutal dictatorship against the government. Our agitation is going on and will not stop until the state is made into Bangaru Telangana."

On Tuesday, BJP National President JP Nadda had led a protest against the arrest of Telangana BJP chief and had termed the arrest of Kumar as the "murder of democracy". (ANI)

